Kia Super League: Rachel Priest makes half-century as Storm claim fourth victory

Rachel Priest had previously made scores of only 12, 12 and four in this year's Super League

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September

Rachel Priest top-scored with 55 as Western Storm made it four Super League wins out of four by beating Loughborough by 40 runs in Bristol.

After being put in to bat, the former New Zealand opener hit her first half-century of the competition as Storm posted 158-4 at Nevil Road.

England's Freya Davies then took 4-27 to help bowl out Loughborough for 118.

In the battle of the bottom two at Aigburth, Yorkshire earned their first win, beating Lancashire by nine runs.

Lauren Winfield (56), Hollie Armitage (33) and Alyssa Healy (30) helped Yorkshire post 151-6.

The hosts lost wickets regularly in reply and, despite 32 from Emma Lamb, they were bowled out off the first ball of the final over for 142.

Lancs remain bottom after a fourth straight defeat, now four points behind Yorkshire, ahead of Thursday's trip to Hove to face Southern Vipers.

Yorkshire are also next in action on Thursday at home to leaders Storm, who are now six points clear of second-placed Surrey at the top.

Priest shared stands of 47 with Smriti Mandhana (29), then 64 with England captain Heather Knight (45) as Storm, having chased successfully in their opening three outings, this time batted first and set the second highest target of this year's competition.

Lightning never recovered from the loss of early wickets and were dismissed for 118, with 10 balls unused, to further cement Storm's hopes of reaching Finals Day for a fourth consecutive season.

Davies claimed two wickets in five balls in the 16th over, then completed a fine performance by having Tara Norris caught at the wicket.

Western Storm captain Heather Knight:

"We're building good momentum and we're on a bit of a roll, but I feel we still haven't played our best cricket.

"There were aspects of our game we can improve upon and our fielding could certainly have been better. But I have to be pleased as we now go on the road on our northern mini-tour against Yorkshire and Lancashire.

"Freya Davies was outstanding with the ball and looked every inch an England bowler, while the slower bowlers again kept things tight."

