Kia Super League: Western Storm make it six wins from six while Danni Wyatt smashes 110

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio, plus coverage on the BBC Sport website

Western Storm maintained their 100% record in the Kia Super League beating Lancashire Thunder with a ball to spare at Chester for a sixth win in six.

Elsewhere, England all-rounder Danni Wyatt struck 110 off 60 balls as she helped Southern Vipers to an 89-run win against Surrey Stars at Arundel.

Wyatt struck nine fours and seven sixes as Vipers stayed second in the table.

Loughborough Lightning also kept up their good run of form with a six-wicket win against Yorkshire Diamonds.

Western Storm are eight points clear of Southern Vipers at the top ahead of the two sides meeting at Bristol on Wednesday.

Storm chased down a tricky looking target of 160 thanks to Smriti Mandhana's 72 off 43 balls. Her compatriot Deepti Sharma (23 not out) struck the winning boundary off Kate Cross to complete a five-wicket victory.

Vipers, whose only defeat so far came against Storm last Sunday, inflicted a second successive defeat on Surrey Stars.

Stars' decision to bowl first quickly backfired as Wyatt and Suzie Bates (39) put on 109 for the first wicket.

Wyatt's power-hitting throughout propelled her side to 178-5. Surrey's reply never got close as they were bowled out for just 89.

Loughborough took advantage of that Surrey defeat to move into third and the last finals day spot as they won a low-scoring contest against Yorkshire.

Lightning restricted Diamonds to 129 as only Jemimah Rodrigues (58) found form with the bat. Mignon du Preez then produced a match-winning innings for the second game in a row.

The South Africa all-rounder followed up her unbeaten 70 against Stars on Thursday with 38 not out, striking four sixes including one to finish it off with five balls to spare.

Diamonds still have just the one win in this campaign after five games.

