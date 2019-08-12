Ashes 2019: England's Jofra Archer says Australia will not wear him down at Lord's

Jofra Archer is expected to take the place of injured James Anderson for the second Test at Lord's

Men's Ashes 2019: England v Australia, second Specsavers Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 14-18 August Start time: 11:00 BST

Jofra Archer has told Australia coach Justin Langer he has "another thing coming" if he thinks the tourists can "wear down" the England pace bowler during the second Ashes Test.

Archer is set to make his Test debut at Lord's having been part of England's World Cup-winning team.

"We have to get him into second, third or fourth spells," said Langer.

But Archer told BBC Sport: "I don't think Justin Langer has seen me play first-class cricket."

"I usually bowl 40 overs every game," he added.

The 24-year-old, part of the home side preparing for the start of the second Test on Wednesday, was born in Barbados to a British father and qualified to play for England in March.

So far he has only played limited-overs international cricket and, globally, has built a reputation on his performances in Twenty20 leagues.

"I'm really curious about how Archer is going to go," said coach Langer. "He's played one red-ball game in 11 months. He's a very skilled bowler and a great athlete. But Test cricket is very different to white-ball cricket."

However, Sussex man Archer said first-class cricket is his preferred format of the game and believes he is better suited to bowling with a red ball than a white one.

And, while most of his professional cricket has come in the T20 version of the game, Archer has played as many first-class games as he has List A matches - 28 apiece.

In first-class cricket, he has taken 131 wickets at an average of 23.44.

Archer took seven wickets and hit a hundred in a Sussex Second XI match last week

On being ready to play Test cricket, Archer said: "I'm probably more ready than I've ever been. I've bowled 50 overs in one game already for Sussex and I'm usually the one bowling the most overs anyway."

Archer was not considered for selection in the first Test as he came back from a side injury, but did appear as a sub fielder in England's heavy first Test defeat at Edgbaston.

He now looks set to take the place of the injured James Anderson and confirmed that he is "100% fit".

Archer regularly bowls in excess of 90mph and will bring much-needed pace to the England attack.

Still, even though he was trusted to bowl the super over in the dramatic World Cup final win over New Zealand on 14 July, he was keen to play down expectations as he enters Test cricket.

"Don't expect any miracles," said Archer. "Hopefully I'm going to make my debut sooner rather than later and I'll come in and do what I can.

"I can't work miracles - I'll try to but I don't think that's how it might pan out. I'll try my best and I can only give my best."