Benny Howell: Gloucestershire all-rounder out for season with hamstring injury
Gloucestershire have confirmed all-rounder Benny Howell will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
Howell, 30, was injured during his county's T20 Blast win against Surrey at The Oval on Friday.
Scans have confirmed the former Hampshire right-armer has been ruled out of the remainder of the campaign.
Howell started this season's T20 Blast with career-best figures of 5-18 against Glamorgan at Cheltenham before the match was abandoned due to rain.