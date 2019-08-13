Benny Howell: Gloucestershire all-rounder out for season with hamstring injury

Benny Howell has taken 10 wickets in seven T20 Blast matches for Gloucestershire this season

Gloucestershire have confirmed all-rounder Benny Howell will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Howell, 30, was injured during his county's T20 Blast win against Surrey at The Oval on Friday.

Scans have confirmed the former Hampshire right-armer has been ruled out of the remainder of the campaign.

Howell started this season's T20 Blast with career-best figures of 5-18 against Glamorgan at Cheltenham before the match was abandoned due to rain.