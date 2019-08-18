County Championship: Alex Lees hits 181 to put Durham in control against Leicestershire

Alex Lees completed his third Championship ton of the season

Durham opener Alex Lees hit 181 as the hosts dominated against bottom side Leicestershire at Chester-le-Street.

After an uncontested toss, Lees brought up his 50 off 62 balls as Durham eased to 90-1 at lunch.

Lees brought up his ton off 137 balls with a pull off Chris Wright, the first of three consecutive fours.

The opener's 265-ball knock was finally ended by Mohammad Abbas, but Jack Burnham (86) carried on the good work, as the hosts closed on 368-5.

The former Yorkshire opener brought up his 150 off 201 balls on his way to a season-high score, adding 147 for the fourth wicket with Burnham who completed his fourth half-century of the season off 89 balls.