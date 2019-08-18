County Championship: Tom Bailey and Danny Lamb put Lancashire on top against Glamorgan

Tom Bailey made his debut for Lancashire in September 2012

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day one): Glamorgan 257 (60.4 overs): Hemphrey 56, Patel 54, Carey 51*; Bailey 4-50, Lamb 4-70 Lancashire 85-1 (27 overs): Jennings 46* Glamorgan 2 pts, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

Division Two leaders Lancashire finished day one in control on 85-1 in reply to Glamorgan's 257 all out.

Tom Bailey, back after two months out with a knee injury, and Danny Lamb did the damage, taking four wickets each as Glamorgan collapsed in mid-afternoon.

There were contrasting fifties from a patient Charlie Hemphrey, on-loan debutant Samit Patel and hard-hitting tail-ender Lukas Carey.

Lancashire then lost opener Alex Davies for 32 but Keaton Jennings is on 46.

Jennings drove stylishly when the players reappeared for a late final half-hour following an hour's rain-break.

Earlier Lamb, brother of Lancashire Thunder Kia Super League player Emma Lamb, claimed his first first-class victims in his fifth match.

Lamb, who made his debut last summer as an injury replacement for Joe Mennie at Worcester, helped Glamorgan slip from 139-4 to 146-8, before some late hitting from Patel, Carey and Michael Hogan (32) helped the hosts to two unlikely batting points.

But the visitors' bowling proved too strong to allow a respectable total, despite the slow pitch and the late withdrawal of Graham Onions with hamstring trouble,

A crowd of nearly two thousand, many of them supporting the visitors, packed the Colwyn Bay club ground at Rhos on Sea for this promotion-chasers' clash.

Glamorgan's England all-rounder Samit Patel told BBC Sport Wales:

"I wasn't going to be taking part for Notts in Scarborough, but director of cricket Mick Newell said Glammy had come in for me to play four-day cricket, so I was thrilled to bits to do that.

"An opportunity in the Euro-league got cancelled. I can go back and play T20 for Notts but hopefully to get promotion for Glamorgan is on the agenda. I haven't really thought about next season.

"The wicket is a good one, we're probably a bit short with the bat, but we've got to keep grinding away."

Lancs all-rounder Danny Lamb told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I absolutely loved it. It's good for me to help the team like that and we'd have taken bowling them out for 250. It seems a pretty good deck and hopefully we can capitalise on this.

"I'm just pleased I'm playing after the injuries I've had. I was a bit nervous, but I've been around the team and it's not quite as nerve-wracking as Headingley away against Yorkshire in the Roses match last season.

"I just tried to concentrate on what I do in the second team, keep it simple and it seemed to work, so we're very happy with where we are in the match.