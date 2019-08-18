County Championship: Ollie Robinson takes career-best 8-34 as Sussex skittle Middlesex for 75 at Hove

England Lions fast bowler Ollie Robinson has taken 48 wickets in eight Championship matches this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Middlesex 75: Eskinazi 24; Robinson 8-34 Sussex 126-3: Wells 52; Roland-Jones 2-34 Sussex (3 pts) lead Middlesex (1 pt) by 53 runs with 7 wickets remaining Scorecard

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson took a career-best 8-34 to put his side well on top as Middlesex were bowled out for just 75 on day one at Hove.

England Lions man Robinson was at one point was on course to take all 10 of the visitors' wickets.

But, having reduced them to 44-8, last man Tim Murtagh hit 20* as Middlesex were bowled out inside 21.4 overs.

The hosts initially struggled in reply and were 15-3 before Luke Wells 52* and Alex Carey 46* steadied the ship.

Rain delayed the start of the match until 14:30 BST but Robinson soon made up for lost time, claiming opener Sam Robson with the first delivery of the day.

The former Yorkshire paceman has now taken 48 wickets in eight County Championship matches this season.