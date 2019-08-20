Kia Super League: Western Storm beat Southern Vipers to continue 100% record

England's Heather Knight struck 61 from 48 deliveries for Western Storm

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio, plus coverage on the BBC Sport website

Kia Super League leaders Western Storm continued their perfect record in the competition with a 15-run victory over in-form Southern Vipers.

Heather Knight (61) and Fran Wilson (50 not out) helped Storm to 170-3.

Danni Wyatt's 56 kept Vipers in contention, but Freya Davies took 4-18 and Anya Shrubsole 3-39 to limit them to 155-9 at Bristol.

Elsewhere, there were also wins for Yorkshire Diamonds and Loughborough Lightning on Tuesday.

Diamonds beat Surrey Stars by five wickets in a low-scoring match at Guildford, as Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with an unbeaten 42 from 33 deliveries.

Georgia Adams' half-century helped Lightning post 157-7 against Lancashire Thunder at Old Trafford, before Kirstie Gordon's 3-18 left their hosts struggling on 74-6 when rain arrived.

Persistent showers meant the match could not continue, with Loughborough winning by 35 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method - while Tuesday's results mean the three teams destined for Finals Day at Hove on 1 September are almost certainly decided.

Storm are now guaranteed to top the table, earning them a place in the final - while Lightning and Vipers are favourites to finish either second or third, and contest the semi-final. Both teams require only one win from their last three games.

With Thunder and Diamonds eliminated from Finals Day contention, Stars, the defending champions, are the only team left who can gatecrash the top three - but realistically, it would require them to win all four remaining games and for the Vipers to lose their last three.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.