Kia Super League: Western Storm suffer defeat against Yorkshire Diamonds

Jemimah Rodrigues backed up her 112 not out on Sunday with another impressive display

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio, plus coverage on the BBC Sport website

Group stage winners Western Storm fell to their first defeat in this year's Kia Super League as Yorkshire Diamonds won by five runs at Taunton.

Jemimah Rodrigues hit 60 off 27 balls as Yorkshire made 104-4 from their 10 overs in a rain-affected match.

Storm lost early wickets in reply, reaching 99-3 and losing by five runs.

Elsewhere - in a dress rehearsal for Sunday's semi-final - Loughborough beat Southern Vipers, while Surrey thrashed Lancashire, who finish without a win.

Amy Jones struck an unbeaten 74 from 53 balls as Loughborough Lightning made 163-4, with Chamari Atapattu's 3-18 restricting Vipers to 127 all out in reply to ensure they came second in the group - 10 points above their third-placed opponents.

Surrey and Lancashire's hopes of reaching Finals Day were already over, though opener Lizelle Lee's 75 off 28 balls and 50 not out from England batsman Natalie Sciver helped the Stars reach 132-1 from nine overs in a game delayed by rain.

In reply, Lancashire opener Tahlia McGrath made 41 off 19 but they fell apart after her dismissal - Hannah Jones (3-24) and Bryony Smith (2-8) shining as Surrey triumphed by 35 runs.

Loughborough and Southern Vipers meet again in the semi-final of the competition at Hove on 1 September, with the victors facing Western Storm in the final later in the day.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.