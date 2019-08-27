T20 Blast: Aaron Finch century keeps Surrey alive with Somerset win

Aaron Finch made his fourth T20 hundred for Surrey

Aaron Finch smashed an unbeaten 102 as Surrey hammered Somerset at The Oval to keep alive their hopes of a T20 Blast quarter-final.

Finch struck nine sixes as Surrey chased 158 with ease, winning by six wickets with 21 balls to spare to move up to sixth in the North Group.

But Durham can no longer reach the knockout stages after losing to Birmingham Bears by seven wickets at Chester-le-Street.

Ed Pollock returned to the Bears' side and made a career-best 77 from 45 balls as the visitors earned a consolation win by chasing 152 in the final over of a game reduced to 19-overs per side.

Surrey can now finish in the top four of the South Group if they can beat Essex at home on Thursday, and if other results go in their favour, with seven sides still chasing a quarter-final place.

That they are still alive is thanks to Finch who made light work of the chase, passing 50 in 28 balls before striking a switch-hit for six off Max Waller on his way to his seventh T20 hundred and fourth for Surrey, sealing a six-wicket win.

Durham also needed to win their last two fixtures to claim fourth in the North Group but, despite making their highest total at home in this summer's Blast, lost with a ball to spare after Pollock's return to form.

The 24-year-old was dropped after just four matches earlier in the competition, but timed the ball superbly to make the Bears' fastest fifty in 2019, in just 24 balls.