T20 Blast: Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire abandoned because of rain

Worcestershire's Ben Cox trudges off the pitch in the rain at New Road

Worcestershire sealed their place in the T20 Blast quarter-finals after their game with Nottinghamshire at New Road was abandoned because of rain.

Rain began 20 minutes before the scheduled 15:30 BST toss time, with umpires calling it off at 17:10 BST.

The point means they cannot be caught in fourth place in the North Group - staying a point behind Notts.

The abandonment moves Notts to second, and they will secure a home quarter-final if they beat Durham on Friday.