T20 Blast: Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire abandoned because of rain

Worcestershire's Ben Cox runs in the rain
Worcestershire's Ben Cox trudges off the pitch in the rain at New Road

Worcestershire sealed their place in the T20 Blast quarter-finals after their game with Nottinghamshire at New Road was abandoned because of rain.

Rain began 20 minutes before the scheduled 15:30 BST toss time, with umpires calling it off at 17:10 BST.

The point means they cannot be caught in fourth place in the North Group - staying a point behind Notts.

The abandonment moves Notts to second, and they will secure a home quarter-final if they beat Durham on Friday.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC