Lewis and Garth inspire Ireland Women to T20 victory over Scotland

Ireland's Gaby Lewis was instrumental in the nine-wicket victory over Scotland

Ireland Women finished off their quadrangular tournament in style with a nine-wicket victory over Scotland in Deventer, Holland.

Gaby Lewis and Kim Garth put on 113 runs for the second wicket, setting a new record partnership in T20I cricket for Ireland Women.

Scotland had started the better of the two sides with 56-0 in the eighth over.

It was a positive result for Ireland after Tuesday's defeat to Thailand confirmed they would finish third.

Scotland started well after winning the toss before the first wicket signalled a change in momentum, with Ireland captain Laura Delany trapping Scottish opener Lorna Jack lbw for 17.

The highlight for Ireland came via Lewis and Garth, who produced 113 runs from just 65 balls, eclipsing Monday's haul of 112, to help seal a nine-wicket win with 41 balls to spare.

Ireland will now turn their attention to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier tournament, which begins on 31 August, in which they will face Namibia, the Netherlands and Thailand.