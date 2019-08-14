Euro T20 Slam postponed until 2020

New Zealand's Martin Guptill was one of the 'marquee players' signed up for the Euro T20 Slam

The Euro T20 Slam, which was due to feature the likes of Eoin Morgan and Mohammad Amir, is to be postponed for a year.

The event was due to begin at the end of August in Amsterdam and was to feature two teams from each of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

The organisers say they need the "necessary breathing space" to launch the competition and want to start it in 2020. A host of 'marquee players' were to be involved including Martin Guptill, Dale Steyn and Fakhar Zaman.

Cricket Scotland say they hope to return to the tournament next year and give it the "deserved noise level", which implies a lack of media interest this time.

England limited-overs captain Morgan and Pakistan fast bowler Amir were both to play for Dublin Chiefs. Belfast Titans, Edinburgh Rocks, Glasgow Giants and Dutch sides Amsterdam Knights and Rotterdam Rhinos made up the six-team league.

The tournament, co-hosted by Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, was due to run from 30 August to 22 September this year and culminate in two semi-finals and a final in Malahide.

"While this was a very difficult decision to make at this late stage, we believe that it is the right one," said Malcolm Cannon, chief executive of Cricket Scotland.

Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said: "We are deeply disappointed with the decision, however, fully empathise with the rationale that has led to the tournament's postponement."