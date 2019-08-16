David Lloyd is excited for Glamorgan's Championship return

All rounder David Lloyd has three half centuries and 8 wickets from the first half of Glamorgan's County Championship Division Two season.

Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd says the team are excited about a return to Championship cricket after a poor T20 campaign.

Glamorgan's match against Lancashire at Colwyn Bay on Sunday 18 August is a battle of the top two in division two.

"It's come at a good time in our season to go back to a format where we've done pretty well," said Lloyd.

Glamorgan have five points from 11 T20 games after washouts at Chelmsford and Canterbury.

But they lie second in Championship Division Two, one of six teams battling for two promotion spots behind probable winners Lancashire.

"It's pleasing to have something to play for, the boys have worked hard and to throw it away now would be horrible.

"The boys are excited to go back to that format after the good start we've had in the first ten games. It'll be nice to play them at Colwyn Bay with a good crowd and it'll be a good week on an out-ground," Lloyd told BBC Sport.

"They've performed well this season, and if we can get a positive result against them it's a big push for us in getting that top three place, it's a massive game."

Lloyd, born at St Asaph, is the only North Walian regular in the first team, though teenage bowler Roman Walker from Wrexham has made his debut this season.

"It's extra-special to go back, my parents and a few mates will be there, and they always get a good following in North Wales, with it being such a crucial game as well," said Lloyd.

Seconds success

While Glamorgan's first team languish at the bottom of their T20 group without a ball being bowled against Essex and Kent, the second eleven are champions in the short format for the first time. They pulled off a thrilling one-run victory over Hampshire in the final, after thrashing Notts by 105 runs in the semi-final thanks to a Nick Selman century.

"It's a trophy, whether it's second team or first team, and and we are proud of it," said second team coach and former England seamer Steve Watkin.

"But as a coach we want to develop young players to get into the first team and do wel, though it is a big step up to first team level playing T20 in front of big crowds, under lights and on TV."

While most of the side have played first-team cricket in some format, the performance of 19 year-old quick bowlers Walker and Devon-born Kazi Szymanski was particularly impressive.

"Kazi's been brilliant in this tournament, the leading wicket-taker by quite some way, he's done really well in white-ball cricket though he's still learning his trade with the red ball. Roman's been consistent all year with white ball and red ball.

"You'd like to think they could (open the bowling for the first team in a couple of years), and it's up to us as coaches to make sure they do that," Watkin told BBC Sport.