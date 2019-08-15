Ashes 2019: England bowled out for 258 by Australia in Lord's Test

Media playback is not supported on this device Bancroft's 'sensational' catch removes Burns

Men's Ashes: Second Specsavers Test, Lord's (day two of five) England 258: Burns 53, Bairstow 52, Hazlewood 3-58 Australia 30-1 Australia trail by 228 runs Scorecard

England's fragile batting again buckled on day two of the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's.

Opener Rory Burns made a battling 53, only to be part of a collapse of four wickets for 46 runs that left the home side 138-6.

England partially recovered through a stand of 72 between Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes.

Bairstow was also helped by cameos from debutant Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, before becoming the last man to fall for 52 to leave England 258 all out.

Australia lost David Warner, bowled by Broad, to close on 30-1, but will be the happier side after captain Tim Paine won the toss.

'A huge wicket!' - Broad bowls Warner

Despite the entire first day being lost to rain, bowling England out on this second day leaves the tourists handily placed to go 2-0 up in the series.

Further rain is forecast for days three and four and England may have the advantage of bowling last on a pitch showing signs of turn, but that benefit would only come into play if they can restrict Australia's first innings, then bat better at their second attempt.

More England struggles on red day at Lord's

This was a day when Lord's was turned red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, a charity established by former England batsman Andrew in honour of his late wife.

Many of the crowd wore red, which was also the colour of the boundary, sponsors' logos and the names and numbers on the shirts of the players, who presented special caps to Strauss before play began.

While the sight of Strauss and his sons was poignant, it was also a reminder of the steady decline in England's Test batting since he retired seven years ago.

With the sun shining and the pitch showing no obvious demons, it was a surprise when Paine opted to bowl. Perhaps he wanted an early look at an England line-up that collapsed in the second innings of the first Test; perhaps he felt the best way to win a shortened game was to try to bowl the hosts out early.

Whatever the reasoning, the tourists grabbed the upper hand through the relentlessness of their bowling, which exposed the flimsy defensive techniques of most of the England top order.

Even though Broad got through Warner, who was booed off, the tourists survived Archer's much-anticipated first spell in Test cricket to come through a tricky final hour only one down.

Root falls cheaply as England endure difficult start

England's top order fails again

England's day got off to a horrible start, with Jason Roy playing one of the worst three-ball innings you could ever see from a Test opener. A wild slash at Hazlewood was followed by a play-and-miss, then a poke to be caught behind.

After Joe Root was trapped on the crease to be lbw, Burns and Joe Denly battled to 76-2 at lunch to leave England marginally on top.

Burns showed the grit and patience that brought him a century at Edgbaston, but Denly was less secure and when he edged a beauty from Hazlewood to depart for 30, the slide began.

Burns was magnificently caught one-handed by a diving Cameron Bancroft at short leg off Pat Cummins, a worryingly out-of-touch Jos Buttler edged Peter Siddle to wicketkeeper Paine and Ben Stokes was lbw sweeping off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Bairstow, on the back of four single-figures scores, and Woakes, previously so successful with bat and ball on this ground, steadied with stout defence and careful accumulation.

But when Cummins opted to go short at Woakes, a top edge for six was followed by a glove behind, leaving Bairstow with brief moments of support before he heaved Lyon to deep square leg.

More to follow.