Josh Shaw: Gloucestershire re-sign Yorkshire bowler

Josh Shaw made his first-class debut for Gloucestershire against Durham MCC in March 2016

Gloucestershire have signed Yorkshire bowler Josh Shaw on loan until the end of the season when he will join on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old has been on loan with the club on four previous occasions, including two spells this season.

He has taken 23 wickets in six Division One County Championship matches so far this term.

"From day one with my first spell in 2016 I was made to feel welcomed," Shaw told the club website.

"I look forward to putting in the hard yards and competing for a starting berth in all formats and helping the Shire achieve success."

Shaw will be available to play in the four-day fixture against Derbyshire, which begins on 18 August.