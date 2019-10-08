Marchant de Lange: South African paceman signs new Glamorgan contract

Marchant de Lange has played in two Test matches for South Africa

Glamorgan's South African paceman Marchant de Lange has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

De Lange has been with the county since 2017, claiming 76 wickets in 22 Championship games.

He is Glamorgan's fastest bowler and a hard-hitting tail-end batsman with a highest score of 90.

"He gives us that X-factor with his extra pace, so to get him on board for a few more years is excellent," said director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"Marchant's made a bit of an impact, he's starting to get used to the different workloads and the different lengths you have to bowl."

De Lange was Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker with 16 in the 2019 One-Day Cup campaign and helped them to T20 Finals Day in 2017.

But Wallace believes there could be better to come from the quick bowler, who missed most of the 2018 campaign with recurring hamstring trouble.

"That's the exciting thing about Marchant, he's still developing and learning, he's a very coachable player and he's got a lot more to give," he told BBC Sport.

De Lange, 28, has played for South Africa in all three formats but does not count as an overseas player because of his British wife.

He has also featured in the Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League.

Veteran Glamorgan seamer Michael Hogan has already agreed a one-year extension, while the future of all-rounders Graham Wagg and Owen Morgan is yet to be announced.

Glamorgan also have to decide their head coach for 2020, after Matthew Maynard was given an interim role for 2019, leading them to their best Championship record since 2010 despite a collapse in T20 form.