Ashes 2019: Stuart Broad hopeful of England win over Australia at Lord's

Men's Ashes: Second Specsavers Test, Lord's (day three of five) England 258: Burns 53, Bairstow 52, Hazlewood 3-58 Australia 80-4: Khawaja 36 Australia trail by 178 runs Scorecard

Stuart Broad believes England can still win the second Ashes Test, despite five sessions having been lost to rain.

The hosts reduced Australia to 80-4, 178 behind, before the Lord's weather wiped out the final two sessions of the third day, following on from the complete abandonment on day one.

"It's set up for two brilliant days," Broad told Test Match Special.

"We probably have to knock Australia over by lunch tomorrow [Saturday] and that will be our aim."

In the 24.1 overs that were possible on Friday, England's bowlers were in danger of wasting some helpful conditions, but improved to take three Australia wickets for only 11 runs.

The rain arrived just before lunch and even though it relented enough for two inspections to be scheduled for late afternoon, a resumption was never possible.

"We were desperate to continue," added pace bowler Broad, who trapped Travis Head lbw on Friday after bowling David Warner late on Thursday.

"A lot of time has been lost in this Test but with the way we bowled this morning there is still a chance of a result."

England trail 1-0 after being beaten in the first Test at Edgbaston, but with the forecast improved for Saturday and Sunday, potentially have two days of 98 overs each in which to level the series.

They came close to ending the day in an even stronger position - Matthew Wade initially given out lbw to Ben Stokes only for the decision to be overturned on review with the ball pitching outside leg stump.

Instead, Wade will return in the company of prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith, who is unbeaten on 13.

"We've given ourselves a chance," said Broad. "Five would have been lovely when Wade was given out. If conditions suit tomorrow morning, we could take six wickets in those two hours and get batting.

"The exciting thing for us is that there are 98 overs for two days. We genuinely believe we can force a result and if we do that, the Lord's crowd will enjoy the next two days."

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh, now part of their coaching team, said that even though there are only two days remaining in the match, there is a "long way to go" in the contest.

"It's really only just started so it's hard to put a gauge on where it is at the moment," said Waugh.

"We've got to get some runs in the first innings to get on par with England and then if we can do that and get ahead then we've got a chance of doing well in the game.

"Both sides are a long way from victory. There's a long way to go."