Samit Patel: Glamorgan sign Nottinghamshire all-rounder on loan

Samit Patel is a vastly experienced all-rounder in all formats of the game

Glamorgan have signed former England all-rounder Samit Patel on loan from Nottinghamshire for their Championship promotion bid.

The 34-year-old has played in all three formats for England, including six Test matches.

Patel will be in the Glamorgan squad for their home match against Lancashire at Colwyn Bay on Sunday.

Glamorgan are currently second in Division Two, 28 points behind the visitors.

Patel's first-class record includes 12,295 runs at an average of over 35 and 332 wickets from his left-arm spin, though he has struggled to make an impact in Division One this season.

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace said: "Samit brings a lot of experience to the squad which could prove vital as we get to the business end of the competition.

"Samit is a fine batsman who has played match-winning knocks throughout his career and also gives us an extra spin-bowling option."