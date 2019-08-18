Tymal Mills: Sussex fast bowler may miss rest of T20 Blast campaign with new back injury

Tymal Mills has taken 53 wickets in 44 T20 matches for Sussex since his move from Essex in 2015

T20 Blast Southern Group leaders Sussex have been hit by a back injury to fast bowler Tymal Mills.

The 27-year-old Yorkshire-born England T20 left-armer is now likely to miss the rest of the Blast campaign.

Sussex confirmed that the injury is different to Mills' previous back problems.

"He has been experiencing discomfort while playing and investigations have revealed the cause to be a lumbar spinal injury," a club statement said.

"This injury is separate to the thoracic spine condition that prompted Tymal to focus on T20 cricket earlier in his career. It will require an extended period of rest."

In seven appearances in this year's Blast, the four-time capped England T20 international has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.52.

That has helped Sussex go top of the Southern Group, but they suffered their first defeat on Thursday night when they lost to Surrey at The Oval without Mills

Sussex were already missing England new boy Jofra Archer from the side that made it all the way to last year's Edgbaston final.