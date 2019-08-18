Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer has changed dynamic of series - Joe Root

Media playback is not supported on this device England v Australia Second Test day five highlights

Men's Ashes: Second Specsavers Test, Lord's (day five of five) England 258 & 258-5 dec (Stokes 115*, Cummins 3-35) Australia 250 (Smith 92) & 154-6 (Labuschagne 59, Archer 3-32, Leach 3-37) Match drawn Scorecard

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has changed the dynamic of the Ashes series, according to captain Joe Root.

Even though England are 1-0 down after the second Test was drawn, debutant Archer bowled with ferocious hostility, and struck a blow to Steve Smith that led to Australia's premier batsman having to be withdrawn because of a concussion.

"He has come in and had a massive impact," said Root.

"He adds a different dynamic to our bowling attack and has given Australia something to think about."

Archer, 24, was born in Barbados to a British father and qualified to play for England in March.

He was a star of their successful World Cup campaign, bowling the super over in the final victory against New Zealand, but it is the Test side which has been sorely lacking a bowler of extreme pace for some time.

The Sussex man provides that in spades. During the spell in which he hit Smith below the left ear he touched 96.1mph.

"He makes things happen when not many others in world cricket can," said Root. "He has natural pace which is always going to be in the game on every surface.

"It's really pleasing to see someone come in on Test debut and live up to the hype."

Archer dismisses Warner as England chase victory

Root was part of the England team that was blown away by Australia's Mitchell Johnson, going down to a 5-0 whitewash in 2013-14.

And now the skipper believes Archer "potentially" could have the same impact on the tourists.

"One thing it will do is make them think how they will combat and where he is going to come at them," said the Yorkshire batsman.

"It's a really big bonus for us."

Despite the efforts of Archer and spinner Jack Leach, who took three wickets each on the final day, England could not force the victory that would have levelled the series.

After a Ben Stokes century the home side declared on 258-5 to leave Australia a target of 267 and 48 overs to survive.

From 132-3 in the 36th over, Australia slid to 149-6 in the 41st, but got through the final seven without losing further wickets.

"We threw everything at them," said Root. "It was a good amount of overs to try to create things, but you need absolutely everything to go for you.

"We might look back at the odd missed opportunity, but all-in-all it was a fantastic effort."