Ashes 2019: England named unchanged squad for third Australia Test

Men's Ashes 2019: England v Australia, third Specsavers Ashes Test Venue: Headingley Dates: 22-26 August Start time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website, plus in-play highlights and text commentary

England have named an unchanged squad for the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley on Thursday.

James Anderson is making progress with his calf injury and will play for Lancashire second XI in a three-day match beginning on Tuesday.

England say the 37-year-old will be assessed "on an ongoing basis".

The two sides drew the second Test at Lord's on Sunday, although Ashes holders Australia were given a scare by the England bowlers.

Anderson, who is England's leading Test wicket-taker, aggravated his calf injury during the first Test at Edgbaston, which Australia went on to win.

There is a longer gap between the third Test, which ends on 26 August, and the fourth at Old Trafford beginning on 4 September, which will give Anderson time to test his fitness.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer, who replaced Anderson at Lord's, impressed on debut with some hostile spells and speeds of up to 96mph.

England squad for second Ashes Test: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Anderson bowled just four overs of the opening day of the Ashes and was unable to play any further part in the first Test.

Batsmen Jason Roy and Joe Denly both keep their places, despite their struggles with the bat in both Tests.

Roy, opening the batting alongside Rory Burns, fell to a three-ball duck in the first innings and made just two in the second.

Denly took a superb catch on the final day to dismiss Australia captain Tim Paine but he was unconvincing in periods with the bat.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow seemed to find some form at Lord's with scores of 52 and an unbeaten 30, and he kept well to Archer during his hostile spells.

Archer's pace and hostility troubled Australia's batsmen - Smith was ruled out of the remainder of the Test with concussion and is a doubt for Headingley, while his replacement Marnus Labuschagne was also struck in the grille.

Off-spinner Jack Leach, recalled in place of Moeen Ali for Lord's, also bowled with control and took 3-37 on the dramatic final day.

England have not lost a home Ashes series since 2001.