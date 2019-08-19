Leicestershire: Hassan Azad signs new two-year contract with Foxes

Hassan Azad has hit two of his three Championship centuries this summer against Gloucestershire

Leicestershire opening batsman Hassan Azad has signed a new two-year deal.

The Foxes are currently bottom of Division Two in the County Championship, but Pakistan-born Azad, 25, has had a fine first season.

The ex-Loughborough University player has made 851 Championship runs at an average of 56.73, including three tons.

Including his 139 against Loughborough MCCU, and 25 for the students in their fixture against Kent, he has amassed 1,000 first-class runs for the summer.

"I am absolutely over the moon to be a part of Leicestershire's future for another two years," said Azad.

"I joined back in March and that was the start of a dream coming true. I am grateful that I get to keep living that dream."

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon said: "We were thrilled to get Hass on board with us. He has been a brilliant addition. He just loves to bat and bat, and places the highest price on his wicket."