Graeme van Buuren: Gloucestershire all-rounder signs new one-year deal
Gloucestershire all-rounder Graeme van Buuren has signed a new contract until the end of the 2020 campaign.
The 28-year-old South African joined the county in 2016 and has played in all three formats this season.
Right-hander Van Buuren qualifies as a non-overseas player because his wife holds a British passport.
"We are playing fantastic cricket at the moment, hopefully we can end the season with success," he told the club website.