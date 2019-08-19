County Championship: Leicestershire reply checked by Durham after huge total for hosts

Leicestershire opener Paul Horton made his fourth score of 50 or more in the Championship this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two) Durham 544-9: Lees 181, Burnham 86, Eckersley 71*; Davis 3-100 Leicestershire 152-4: Azad 53, Horton 52; Carse 3-36 Leicestershire (2 pt) trail Durham (6 pts) by 392 runs Scorecard

Durham took four late wickets on day two to leave Leicestershire on 152-4, after they had started well replying to the home side's 544-9 declared.

Openers Paul Horton and Hassan Azad, who signed a new contract on Monday, put on 100 for the Foxes' first wicket.

But then the visitors lost Horton (52) and also Neil Dexter without scoring in the same Brydon Carse over.

Mark Cosgrove and Azad (53) also went before the close to leave bottom side Leicestershire 392 runs behind.

Earlier, Durham captain Ned Eckersley scored 71 not out and added 93 for the ninth wicket with Carse (43) before declaring in the afternoon session.

Pace bowler Carse then took charge with the ball, ending day two with 3-36.