New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite announces pregnancy

Amy Satterthwaite (left) and Lea Tahuhu both played for the Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League

New Zealand women's captain Amy Satterthwaite has announced she is expecting her first child with team-mate Lea Tahuhu and will take a break from cricket.

All-rounder Satterthwaite and fast bowler Tahuhu, 28, have been together since 2010 and married in March 2017.

"We can't wait for this new chapter," Satterthwaite said.

The baby is due in January 2020 and she plans to return for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 on home soil.

Satterthwaite, who will continue as a mentor for the White Ferns for the foreseeable future, will miss the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia.

She made her debut in 2007 and has played 119 ODIs and 99 T20Is, becoming the first woman to score a century in four consecutive one-day innings in 2017.

Satterthwaite, who has been captain since October 2018, will be the first player to benefit from New Zealand Cricket's new pregnancy leave policy and will retain her contract for 2019-20, receiving full pay.