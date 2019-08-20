County Championship: Ollie Pope gives Surrey lead over Hampshire

Ollie Pope (right) spent almost six hours in the middle on day three

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three): Hampshire 367: Abbott 72, Stevenson 51; Clarke 7-74 Surrey 490-5: Pope 176*, Borthwick 100, Finch 90, Stoneman 63; Edwards 4-106 Surrey (7 pts) lead Hampshire (5 pts) by 123 runs Scorecard

Ollie Pope helped Surrey build a first-innings lead over Hampshire to give the hosts a chance of victory.

Resuming on 109-2 at The Oval, 258 runs behind, Mark Stoneman added 11 to his overnight score before falling for 63.

Pope (176 not out) then anchored the Surrey innings, putting on 132 for the fourth wicket with Scott Borthwick (100) before a 188-run partnership with Aaron Finch (90) for the fifth.

Surrey reached 490-5 by the close on day three, 123 runs ahead.

Fidel Edwards (4-106) was the pick of the Hampshire bowlers, taking the wickets of Stoneman and Borthwick to add to his two scalps on day two.

Ryan Stevenson removed Finch with the Australia one-day international captain closing in on his century, having hit 12 fours and a six in his 126-ball innings.

Ben Foakes (12 not out) helped Pope to continue on, with the 21-year-old right-hander ending the day 24 runs short of a double century.

Defending champions Surrey sit sixth in the Division One table, having won just two of their 10 first-class fixtures this season.