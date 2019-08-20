County Championship: Yorkshire in control against Nottinghamshire at Scarborough
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day three):
|Yorkshire 232: Tattersall 92; Wood 5-67 & 338: Lyth 81, Ballance 61, Kohler-Cadmore 59; Fletcher 5-67
|Nottinghamshire 184: Moores 48; Olivier 4-60, Coad 3-58 and 135-4: Duckett 47*
|Nottinghamshire (3 pts) need a further 252 runs to beat Yorkshire (4 pts)
|Scorecard
Yorkshire ended the third day at Scarborough still needing six more wickets to claim victory over Division One bottom club Nottinghamshire, who are on 135-4, chasing 386 to win.
Resuming on 177-2, Yorkshire made 338, aided chiefly by Tom Kohler-Cadmore (59), after Gary Ballance added just nine to his overnight score to make 61.
They were kept in check by four scalps for Notts paceman Luke Fletcher (5-67).
Notts then lost four wickets, although Ben Duckett is still there on 47.
Duckett has so far put on 32 with fifth-wicket partner Liam Patterson-White, who is on 16.
Notts have all day to get the runs - and still have the useful Tom Moores, who made 48 in the first innings, to come.
But the visitors, who have not won a game this season, have only once posted a score higher than their 386-run target this season.
That was the 408 they made in their very first innings of the season back at Trent Bridge in April, although that was also against Yorkshire.
A fifth victory of the season for Yorkshire would lift them within reach of second-placed Somerset, who they are due to meet at Taunton when the County Championship resumes after another three-week T20 Blast break on 10 September.