County Championship: Yorkshire in control against Nottinghamshire at Scarborough

Nottinghamshire paceman Luke Fletcher finished with the sixth five-wicket haul of his career

Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day three): Yorkshire 232: Tattersall 92; Wood 5-67 & 338: Lyth 81, Ballance 61, Kohler-Cadmore 59; Fletcher 5-67 Nottinghamshire 184: Moores 48; Olivier 4-60, Coad 3-58 and 135-4: Duckett 47* Nottinghamshire (3 pts) need a further 252 runs to beat Yorkshire (4 pts) Scorecard

Yorkshire ended the third day at Scarborough still needing six more wickets to claim victory over Division One bottom club Nottinghamshire, who are on 135-4, chasing 386 to win.

Resuming on 177-2, Yorkshire made 338, aided chiefly by Tom Kohler-Cadmore (59), after Gary Ballance added just nine to his overnight score to make 61.

They were kept in check by four scalps for Notts paceman Luke Fletcher (5-67).

Notts then lost four wickets, although Ben Duckett is still there on 47.

Duckett has so far put on 32 with fifth-wicket partner Liam Patterson-White, who is on 16.

Notts have all day to get the runs - and still have the useful Tom Moores, who made 48 in the first innings, to come.

But the visitors, who have not won a game this season, have only once posted a score higher than their 386-run target this season.

That was the 408 they made in their very first innings of the season back at Trent Bridge in April, although that was also against Yorkshire.

A fifth victory of the season for Yorkshire would lift them within reach of second-placed Somerset, who they are due to meet at Taunton when the County Championship resumes after another three-week T20 Blast break on 10 September.