County Championship: Billy Godleman gives Derbyshire edge over Gloucestershire

Billy Godleman has hit 732 runs at an average of 34.85 in Division Two this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 200 & 305-3: Godleman 86, Lace 69*, Madsen 69; Allison 2-52 Gloucestershire 419: Dent 169, Higgins 101; Reece 4-91 Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Gloucestershire (7 pts) by 86 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire established a second-innings lead over Gloucestershire after having the better of day three at Derby.

Resuming on 396-7, the visitors lost their final three wickets for just 24 runs as Luis Reece (4-91) cleaned up the tail, giving them a lead of 219.

Reece fell lbw to Josh Shaw for 38 to leave the hosts 71-1, but captain Billy Godleman (86) and Wayne Madsen (69) settled the ship.

Tom Lace reached 69 not out as Derbyshire closed on 305-3, 86 ahead.

Fourth-placed Glamorgan are nine points shy of Northamptonshire, who occupy the second promotion spot, and will need to take quick wickets on the final day to have a hope of victory.