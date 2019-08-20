County Championship: Lancashire seamers complete innings win over Glamorgan

Lancashire's Tom Bailey took 3-44 from 15 overs in Glamorgan's second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day three): Glamorgan 257 & 138 Cooke 41; Mahmood 3-42, Bailey 3-44 Lancashire 545: Vilas 266, Jennings 86 Lancashire (24 pts) beat Glamorgan (4 pts) by an innings and 150 runs Scorecard

Lancashire strengthened their grip at the top of Division Two with a comprehensive win over Glamorgan by an innings and 150 runs.

Their seamers maintained a relentless grip on the game with their accuracy on a slow pitch at Colwyn Bay.

Tom Bailey, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood and Danny Lamb shared the wickets.

Captain Chris Cooke (41) was top scorer for Glamorgan but his team were bundled out inside two sessions.

The game will be remembered for the decisive knock of 266 from Lancashire captain Dane Vilas, but their bowling attack made light of the absence of Jimmy Anderson, making his return after a calf injury for the second team, and Graham Onions, injured in the warm-up.

It was Lancashire's sixth Championship win of the season to take them to the verge of promotion, while Glamorgan slipped out of the top three after a second successive defeat.

Both sides face a return to T20 action, Lancashire top of the North Group with three to play while Glamorgan are bottom of the South Group.