Andrew Balbirnie hits 90 as Leinster beat Northern Knights in 50-over Inter-Pro

Andrew Balbirnie hit 11 fours and one six in his innings

A stand of 135 between Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker steered Leinster Lightning to a seven-wicket win in the 50-over Inter-Provincial against Northern Knights at Stormont.

Lightning are firm favourites to retain the 50-over title having now opened up a six-point lead with two games left.

Mark Adair and Gary Wilson both hit 40 as the Knights posted 176 with Tyrone Kane taking seven wickets.

Balbirnie's 90 and Tucker's unbeaten 57 saw Leinster reach 179-3 in 32.4 overs.

Knights struggled with half their batsmen back in the pavilion with only 46 runs on the board but Adair hit his rapid 40 - including five boundaries - from 39 deliveries.

In reply, the visitors were also in trouble at 34-2 but Balbirnie and Tucker knuckled down with the former hitting one six and eleven fours in his knock.

Lightning now entertain Warriors at North County on Thursday.

Northern Knights 176 (46.5 overs) M Adair 40, G Wilson 40, T Kane 7-35

Leinster Lightning 179-3 (32.4 overs) A Balbirnie 90, L Tucker 57 no.