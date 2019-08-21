Cricket Super League: Ireland to face England in ODI series

Ireland met England in a Test match for the first time at Lord's in July

Ireland will face world champions England in three-game One Day International next year as part of the new World Cup Super League.

The sides will meet at Trent Bridge, Edgbaston and the Oval in September 2020.

The ICC's new league will serve as part the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup.

Ireland will host series against Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe in the Super League.

They face away series against Afghanistan and the Netherlands in 2021 before concluding their campaign in 2022 against the West Indies.

The Super League involves all 12 full ICC members and the Netherlands, with each side playing eight of the 12 opponents in a three-match ODI series.

The top seven sides will qualify for the World Cup with the remaining five teams going into a qualifying tournament with five associate members, from which the top two sides will qualify.

As tournament hosts, India are automatically assured of a spot.

Ireland met England for the first time in a Test match last month at Lord's, losing by 143 despite bowling the hosts out for just 85 on the first day.

Their ODI series next year will be played in the day-night format, with games starting at 12:30 BST.