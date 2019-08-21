County Championship: Surrey & Hampshire draw after Ollie Pope's unbeaten 221

Ollie Pope's unbeaten 221 came from 337 balls, as he hit 22 fours

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four): Hampshire 367 & 253-5: Organ 77, Dawson 65*; Virdi 3-54 Surrey 579-7d: Pope 221, Borthwick 100, Finch 90; Edwards 5-125 Match drawn: Surrey (12 pts) v Hampshire (10 pts) Scorecard

Surrey and Hampshire eventually settled for a draw after Ollie Pope's imperious knock of 221 not out at The Oval.

Surrey's Pope, who is on standby for England for the third Ashes Test, struck 22 fours in his 337-ball knock.

Resuming their first innings on 290-5 with Pope on 176, the 21-year-old helped Surrey add 89 more runs before they declared with a 212-run lead.

Opener Felix Organ (77) then top-scored for Hampshire as they made 253-5 to comfortably avoid slipping to a defeat.

The draw was the fifth of the Championship season for both sides, after 11 rounds of matches in Division One.

Surrey's hopes of a victory were high after the morning session and they had further optimism when Hampshire quickly fell to 39-2, but the visitors dug in and the Brown Caps were unable to gather momentum.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fidel Edwards completed a five-wicket haul, trapping Rikki Clarke lbw on 28 as he ended with figures of 5-125 from 22 overs.