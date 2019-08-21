English cricket in 2020: County finals at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge get September dates

Trent Bridge, which is taking over from Lord's as the home of the One-Day Cup final, was one of the host venues for this summer's ICC Cricket World Cup

Trent Bridge will stage its first One-Day Cup final at the end of next season on Saturday 19 September, 2020, following the event's move from Lord's.

The T20 Blast final at Edgbaston will also be held in the final month of the season, having been moved slightly forward in the calendar to 5 September.

Dates for the England & Wales Cricket Board's new men's and women's finals, The Hundred, are yet to be set.

But both Trent Bridge and Edgbaston will host home games in The Hundred.

Warwickshire have confirmed that Edgbaston will host all four home games for the Birmingham men's team in The Hundred, which will be played between July and August.

Edgbaston is now considered the home of T20 Finals Day, which it will stage in 2020 for the eighth straight year - and 12th in total since T20 began in 2003

The first men's player draft for the inaugural Hundred will be on 20 October.

Edgbaston will also stage the second Test in the three-match series against the West Indies (12-16 June), as well as a one-day international against Ireland (Saturday 12 September).

Trent Bridge will also stage an England-Ireland ODI two nights earlier (Thursday 10 September), as well as the third Test of the three-match series with Pakistan (24-28 August).