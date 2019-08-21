Ashes 2019: England call up Ollie Pope as Jason Roy concussion cover

Ollie Pope hit an unbeaten double ton before travelling to Leeds on Wednesday

England have called up Surrey batsman Ollie Pope to be on standby for the third Ashes Test at Headingley if Jason Roy suffers a delayed concussion.

Opener Roy, 29, was struck in the head during net practice on Tuesday but is available to play as it stands after passing a concussion test.

Pope, 21, hit an unbeaten 221 against Hampshire in the County Championships on Wednesday before heading to Leeds.

Australia batsman Steve Smith will miss the third Test because of concussion.

Smith was hit in the neck by a 92mph bouncer from Jofra Archer on day four of the second Test and did not bat in the second innings after sustaining a delayed concussion, despite having passed an initial test to resume his first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne became Test cricket's first concussion substitute by batting in Smith's place on the final day as Australia held on to draw.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.

Pope made his Test debut in the second match against India at Lord's in 2018 and played the third Test at Trent Bridge before he was dropped.

He missed three months of this season after dislocating his shoulder in a One-Day Cup against Essex in April before returning to action in the T20 Blast last month.

Having made scores of 4 and 69 in his sole County Championship tie before injury, Pope hit 22 fours in scoring 221 off 337 balls over two days against Hampshire at The Oval this week.

He scored 986 runs at an average of 70.42, with four centuries, as Surrey won the Division One title last year.