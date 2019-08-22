T20 Blast: South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi joins Hampshire for rest of group stage

Tabraiz Shamsi made two appearances for South Africa at this year's World Cup

South Africa left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has joined Hampshire for the remainder of the T20 Blast group stage.

The 29-year-old is expected to make his debut against Middlesex at Lord's on Thursday.

He has been brought in as cover following tournament-ending injuries to spinners Mason Crane and Brad Taylor.

Shamsi, who had a brief spell with Northants in the T20 Blast in 2017, will join up with fellow countryman Chris Morris at Hampshire.