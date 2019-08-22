T20 Blast: South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi joins Hampshire for rest of group stage
-
- From the section Cricket
South Africa left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has joined Hampshire for the remainder of the T20 Blast group stage.
The 29-year-old is expected to make his debut against Middlesex at Lord's on Thursday.
He has been brought in as cover following tournament-ending injuries to spinners Mason Crane and Brad Taylor.
Shamsi, who had a brief spell with Northants in the T20 Blast in 2017, will join up with fellow countryman Chris Morris at Hampshire.