Derbyshire batsman Tom Lace has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken finger.

The 21-year-old Middlesex loanee suffered the injury in the field in the fourth day of the defeat by Gloucestershire.

Lace scored 780 County Championship runs at an average of 43.33 this season.

Derbyshire said they wished the player, who has undergone surgery, "a speedy recovery."