The Hundred: Lack of English coaches 'disgraceful' - Michael Vaughan

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne will coach the Lord's-based franchise

The lack of English coaches in the new 100-ball competition that will start in the UK next year is "disgraceful", says former England captain Michael Vaughan.

None of the five coaches so far confirmed for the eight city-based men's teams are English.

It has been reported that the three remaining spots will all also be taken by coaches from overseas.

Vaughan said it shows a "lack of respect" to the domestic system and young English coaches.

Speaking on Test Match Special, he said: "Say Australia produced a new nine-team tournament - can you imagine the outcry if there was not one Australian coach in their own domestic competition?

"It is shambolic. I honestly think it is disgraceful we are not going to have one men's coach in The Hundred."

On Tuesday, former Australia coach Darren Lehmann became the fourth Australian to be announced as a coach for The Hundred.

Lehmann will take charge of the Leeds-based team while compatriots Shane Warne, Andrew McDonald and Simon Katich have also been given roles and South African Gary Kirsten will lead the Cardiff-based side.

"All of the big, big names I completely get because it is about raising the profile of cricket in this country," Vaughan said.

"But for England not to have one representation in the men's tournament as a head coach, I think it is disgraceful.

"Jonathan Trott is in coaching, Paul Collingwood is a coach, Chris Silverwood, Graham Thorpe, you can go through the list. Paul Nixon is doing a good job at Leicester.

"There are so many coaches that are out there and you think: 'Come on give them an opportunity.'

"How are they going to get the experience to be the next England coaches if they have not had the chance to manage a team over the course of six weeks?"

Former England spinner Danielle Hazell is the only homegrown coach to be confirmed so far after it was announced she will lead the Leeds-based women's side.

The other two women's coaches to be confirmed are also Australian but English coaches are expected to be appointed by some of the remaining sides in the coming weeks.

"In Australia, you could name 10 high-quality coaches who have coached in men's and women's cricket," said former England international Ebony Rainford-Brent.

"In our country ,we are miles behind. That is why it is great to see Dani Hazell named and I hope there will be one or two more.

"We have got an issue and this is our one chance to change it."

Confirmed coaching appointments for The Hundred

Birmingham: Andrew McDonald (Australia, men's); women's TBA

Cardiff: Gary Kirsten (South Africa, men's); Matthew Mott (Australia, women's)

Leeds: Darren Lehmann (Australia, men's); Danielle Hazell (England, women's)

London (Lord's): Shane Warne (Australia, men's); Lisa Keightley (Australia, women's)

London (The Oval): TBA

Manchester: Simon Katich (Australia, men's); women's TBA

Nottingham: TBA

Southampton: TBA