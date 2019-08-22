Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer 'flattered' by Dale Steyn comparison

Media playback is not supported on this device Ashes: England bowl Australia out on day one of third Test - highlights

England v Australia, third Specsavers Test (day one of five) Australia 179: Labuschagne 74, Warner 61, Archer 6-45 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

England bowler Jofra Archer says he is "flattered" to be compared to South Africa great Dale Steyn after taking 6-45 on day one of the third Ashes Test.

Archer, playing in his second Test, claimed his first five-wicket haul to help bowl Australia out for 179.

Australia opener David Warner, who made 61 at Headingley before being dismissed by Archer, said the 24-year-old bowled like Steyn, who took 439 Test wickets.

"It is really nice, flattering really," said Archer.

"Dale tweeted me a few years ago when I first started playing for Sussex.

"It is nice that someone who has played so many matches and has taken so many wickets would even think about me."

Steyn, 36, is South Africa's leading Test wicket-taker and claimed 26 five-wicket hauls before retiring earlier this month to prolong his playing career.

Of the 74 Test bowlers to have taken more than 200 wickets in the game's longest format, Steyn has the best strike-rate - averaging a wicket every 42.3 balls. Archer's Test strike-rate currently stands at 33.3

Warner's half-century was his first of the series but after he was caught behind, Australia collapsed from 136-2 to 179 all out.

Warner said the performance of Archer and fellow England bowler Stuart Broad was "incredible Test bowling".

"They put the ball in the right areas," Warner said.

"He [Archer] bowled at bit like Dale Steyn. With the new ball he tried to use the conditions and then ramped it up when he needed to. It was world-class bowling at its best and England have a great prospect."

I don't have to bowl fast - Archer

Archer made an eye-catching start to his Test career last week, taking five wickets in the drawn second Test at Lord's by bowling short and aggressively at speeds up to 96mph.

At Headingley, Archer rarely touched 90mph but said that was a conscious effort due to conditions.

"I don't need to run in and bowl at 90mph every spell to get wickets and it was shown today," he said.

"There will be times in Test matches when you have to focus on hitting a length and there will be times to ramp it up as well.

"This wasn't a wicket you had to run in and bowl 90mph. It was a bit softer on top and it would swing and nip as well. As long as you put ball in the right areas you should get wickets."

Archer was given a raucous reception in the field at Leeds, following his exploits at Lord's and also in the World Cup final when he bowled the match-winning super over.

"The support is heart-warming," he said.

"Whenever I walk to my mark, everyone cheers. When I get a wicket there is that much more noise. It is nice to feel appreciated.

"It's been really good so far, from the moment I've put the badge on, they have been the happiest days of cricket so far and hopefully there are plenty more ahead."

'Best Archer since Robin Hood'

Archer didn't only receive passionate support at the ground. He was widely praised on social media by BBC Sport cricket followers…

Jon from Kent: Archer reminds me very much of Andy Roberts, effortlessly fast with unplayable short ball. Next eight years look like fun!

Ben: Archer has kept our Ashes hopes alive basically on his own!

Reg's Brother Paul: Best Archer since Robin Hood.

Barney: I was scratching my head a year ago, wondering who on earth could replace Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. No need to worry about that anymore!