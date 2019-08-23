Luke Fletcher: Nottinghamshire bowler signs new two-year contract

Luke Fletcher is Nottinghamshire's leading wicket-taker this season with 30 at an average of 26.36

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher has signed a new two-year contract.

The 30-year-old's deal will extend his stay at Trent Bridge until 2021 - which will be his 14th season with Notts.

Fletcher made his first-class debut in 2008 and has taken 326 wickets in the four-day game at an average of 27.87, with a further 144 one-day wickets.

"I've loved every single minute of my time representing Nottinghamshire and I can't wait to do that for a further two years," Fletcher told the club website.

"Playing with some great players and winning trophies with good friends are up there as my favourite memories and I'm hoping to create more of them over the next few years."