Jofra Archer: All you need to know about the England bowler

In the space of three months, Jofra Archer has gone from international debutant to World Cup hero and potential Ashes winner.

The fast bowler has captured the imagination of England fans not only because of his ability with the ball, but also his laid-back approach and social media profile.

Here's what you need to know about England's new bowling sensation.

What's his back story?

Archer, 24, was born in Barbados to a British father and could have played for West Indies.

However, after the Windies did not select him for the 2014 Under-19 World Cup, he used his British passport to play cricket in England.

He was recommended to Sussex by Chris Jordan, another Barbados-born England fast bowler, and began playing county cricket in 2016.

Archer wasn't eligible to play for England right away, but word of his talent spread not only because of his performances for Sussex, but also in Twenty20 leagues in Australia and India.

At first it was thought he would have to wait until 2022 to play for England, but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) changed its qualification criteria late in 2018.

It meant Archer was able to play for England from March of this year.

Why are we talking about him?

In no time, Archer has proved himself to be the world's most exciting fast bowler.

He was England's leading wicket-taker as they won the World Cup in July and was trusted to bowl the decisive over in that incredible final victory over New Zealand.

Archer missed the first Ashes Test because he hadn't fully recovered from a side injury sustained during the World Cup.

He made his Test debut in the second match against Australia at Lord's last week, announcing his arrival by hitting Steve Smith - the world's best batsman on the side of the neck.

In the third Test at Headingley, which Smith is missing because of concussion, England were struggling on the first day until Archer intervened. His six wickets helped the home side bowl Australia out for 179, giving them an excellent opportunity to win the match and level the series.

What makes him so good?

Archer possesses the rare combination of pace, hostility, accuracy and control.

In his first Test at Lord's, it was all about the speed. At one point, he was bowling as fast as 96mph, and in the course of one over of six balls, he averaged 92.79mph - the fastest by an England bowler where recorded data is available.

However, at Headingley, he showed he has the skill to adapt to different situations.

With the conditions not calling for high pace, he mainly bowled below 90mph, moving the ball around to run through the Australia batting.

Only two Tests in, Archer seems to have the full range of weapons in his armoury.

What could he achieve?

After Archer's latest success at Headingley, former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted that Archer will go on to take 400 Test wickets. Only two England bowlers - James Anderson and Stuart Broad - have done that before.

Australia opener David Warner compared him to South Africa's Dale Steyn, who has been the world's leading fast bowler over the past decade.

Just when England were starting to wonder how they might replace Anderson and Broad when they retire, Archer looks set to be in their team for many years to come.

What about Archer the man?

Archer not only brings thunder with the ball, but entertainment seemingly with everything he does.

In a series of historical tweets, he seems to have predicted the future. Time and again, something will happen on a cricket field and an Archer tweet from years ago will describe it perfectly.

Archer has launched his own YouTube channel and, just this week, appealed for help when the TV in his hotel room didn't have an HDMI port, preventing him from playing Fortnite.

What might happen next?

England fans will be hoping Archer can bowl them to an Ashes victory.

If he does that, his odds of being named Sports Personality of the Year - he is the 6-1 second favourite - will probably get shorter.