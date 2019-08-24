Jack Leaning: Kent sign Yorkshire batsman on three-year contract from 2020

Yorkshire academy graduate Jack Leaning made his first-class debut in June 2013

Kent have completed the signing of Yorkshire batsman Jack Leaning on a three-year contract from 1 October.

The 25-year-old has made 68 first-class appearances for Yorkshire, averaging 30.68, and he also bowls off-spin.

Director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website that Leaning "will add significant depth to our batting unit next season and beyond".

Downton added: "His talents across all formats of the game show that he is a versatile and intelligent cricketer."