T20 Blast: Babar Azam leads Somerset to win against Glamorgan

By Nick Webb

BBC Sport Wales

Babar Azam
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam made his International T20 debut against England in 2016
Vitality Blast, Taunton
Somerset 177-8 (20 ovs): Babar Azam 63; de Lange 3-36
Glamorgan 152 (20 ovs): Lloyd 63, Salter 39*; Waller 3-19
Somerset won by 25 runs
Scorecard

Somerset moved into the top four of the South Group with a convincing 25-run win over bottom side Glamorgan.

A target of 178 proved beyond the visitors, who are still winless in the competition, as spinners Max Waller (3-19) and Roelof van der Merwe (1-26) bowled tightly.

David Lloyd, who hit 63 off 37 balls, received little in the way of support in Glamorgan's 152 all out.

Competition top-scorer Babar Azam hit 63 off 42 balls in Somerset's 177-8.

Tom Banton (34) helped Somerset get off to a flier, but the innings went in fits and starts after that with Andrew Salter (1-24) and Roman Walker (2-30) bowling tightly, while Marchant de Lange hit the stumps three times in the last over.

But Somerset claimed the early wickets of Shaun Marsh and Colin Ingram, run out by a poor Nick Selman call, and never looked in trouble despite Lloyd's superb efforts and a late flurry from Salter (39 not out).

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC