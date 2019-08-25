CIYMS win All-Ireland T20 title by beating Malahide in decider

Mark Adair has had an impressive summer for Ireland

A John Matchett half century helped CIYMS to a seven-wicket victory over Malahide in the All-Ireland T20 Cup final at Stormont.

Matchett (52) helped CIYMS secure their first All-Ireland title in any format as they chased the required 140 runs for victory with 10 balls to spare.

He was supported by fellow opener Chris Dougherty (47) and the pair combined to put on 101 for the first wicket.

Mark Adair saw his side home with an unbeaten 26 off 16 balls.

The Ireland international's knock included a couple of sixes.

Fellow Irish international Peter Chase picked up one wicket for Malahide, as did Kelvin Donnelly and James Newland.

Earlier in the day, Damien Mortimer top-scored for Malahide with 57.

Chase (11) and Greg Ford (40), the son of Ireland Head Coach, Graham Ford, were the only others to make double figures as the Dublin side managed 139-6 in their 20 overs.

CIYMS are now on the hunt for their fourth trophy of the season as they eye up Premier League glory. Nigel Jones' men face a trip to Waringstown next Saturday.

Earlier, CI beat Donemana by 10 wickets with Malahide defeating Cork County in the other semi-final.