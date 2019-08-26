Northern Knights clinch two-run victory over North-West Warriors

Stuart Thompson hit 59 to help the Warriors recover from a poor start

One-day Inter-Provincial Cup, Eglington Northern Knights 245-8 (50 overs): Pretorius 96, M Adair 31, H Tector 31; G Kennedy 3-48, A McBrine 2-42 North-West Warriors 243 (49.5 overs): Thompson 59, Smale 47; Getkate 3-52, Mulder 2-39 Northern Knights won by two runs Scorecard (external site)

Northern Knights edged out North-West Warriors by just two runs in the one-day Inter-Provincial Cup game at Eglinton.

Ruhan Pretorious scored a brilliant 96 which helped the Knights to 245-8 from their 50 overs.

Stuart Thompson (59) top-scored for the hosts, who needed 25 from the last two overs for victory.

It came down to three needed from two balls but the innings ended with the penultimate delivery.

The Warriors faced a target of 246 and they lost their first two wickets for two runs before Thompson came to the rescue.

Later William Smale, making his debut, kept his team in the contest when he combined with Graham Hume for an eighth-wicket half-century partnership.

Following his dismissal the Warriors never gave up and Hume forced the pace but they fell just short.

Earlier, South African Pretorious combined with Marc Ellison for a first-wicket partnership of 64 before adding 83 for the second with Harry Tector.

Pretorius hit one six and eight boundaries before the scoreline was later helped along with a rapid 31 from Mark Adair.