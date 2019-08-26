Glamorgan Cricket: T20 a 'tough slog', says captain Ingram

Colin Ingram made his Glamorgan against Leicestershire in April, 2015

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram admits the T20 campaign has been a "tough slog" after a seven-wicket defeat at home to Sussex left them still winless with one to play.

Sussex qualified for a quarter-final home tie while Glamorgan have eight defeats from nine completed games.

"When things are tough it's tricky to hold it together," admitted Ingram.

"Credit to our dressing-room environment, it's been really good, but it's been a tough old slog."

In sharp contrast to recent years, when Glamorgan have either qualified for the knock-out stages or come close, the 2019 season has seen them earn just one point from a tie with Gloucestershire in addition to the four no-result points.

"It's not easy on individuals missing out at times, at some stages we've been really close and at others we've been a long way off," Ingram told BBC Sport Wales.

Twenty players have been used in the campaign, including debuts for batsman Callum Taylor, 21, spinner Prem Sisodiya, 20, and seamer Roman Walker, aged 19, allowing Ingram a crumb of comfort after seeing his side demolished by Sussex's Australian World Cup player Alex Carey, who hit 61 off 30 balls.

"It's been exciting to see some of the younger players come through, seeing Prem bowl nicely with a daunting task with the new ball, Roman bowling nicely again in his second game, and it's pity we didn't see more of Callum Taylor who's an exciting prospect."

In a season where some of the more experienced players have not delivered consistently, David Lloyd tops the run charts with 318 while spinner Andrew Salter has 14 wickets.

'No lack of trying'

"The boys are working their socks off through the week to get that first win, it's not through a lack of trying," reflected Salter, who has played at T20 Finals Day in 2016 and in the 2013 one-day final at Glamorgan.

"We've had a couple of close games, the sort we can win and have won in the past, and we've got a game on Friday against Hampshire to put it together.

"It's putting that whole package together where we've only done it bits of the time."

Despite the ruins of their worst T20 campaign, Glamorgan lie fourth in the second division of the Championship with three matches to play and could still salvage their season with promotion in the four-day format.