Ben Stokes and team-mates celebrated Ashes heroics with £55 drive-thru blow-out

Ben Stokes celebrates hitting the winning runs - before heading for a McDonald's

You've just hit a remarkable Test-winning century to level the Ashes series so how do you celebrate?

If you're Ben Stokes, with a £55 drive-thru McDonald's.

Stokes scored an unbeaten 135 at Headingley on Sunday, including eight sixes, as England recorded their highest ever run chase to beat Australia by one wicket.

"There were quarter-pounders and Filet-O-Fish flying everywhere," the 28-year-old all-rounder told the Daily Mirror, after the Uber taking him and team-mates Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Rory Burns and captain Joe Root back to the team hotel was instructed to take a detour via the fast food joint.

Stokes also described the immediate post-match celebrations at the ground in Leeds, after he and number 11 Jack Leach came together with 73 of England's 359 target still needed. Leach contributed one run to their unbroken match-winning stand.

"We were in the changing room and they had the full replay of the partnership with me and Jack Leach on the TV," Stokes said.

"We went out to the Dickie Bird balcony and J-Roy [Jason Roy] said, 'Are we going to go out on the pitch or what?' So we went to the toilet, grabbed the speakers, and got out there where Leachy gave everyone an action replay of his single."

Stokes also paid tribute to his wife Clare.

"Your family go though everything with you, good and bad, so it is great to be able to celebrate with them at times like this," he added.

"I didn't actually see Clare until late in the evening and I still had my training gear on and my England cap.

"First thing she spotted was the bag in my hand. She said: 'Oh, so we've been to McDonald's have we?'"