Rob Yates: Warwickshire batsman signs full-time professional contract
Warwickshire batsman Rob Yates has signed a full-time professional contract with the county.
The 19-year-old made his first-class debut this season, scoring a maiden century for the Bears in last week's Championship game against Somerset.
The former Moseley left-hander has scored 547 first-class runs, averaging 30.38, in 10 games since his debut.
Warwickshire have also signed 19-year-old right-arm fast bowler George Garrett on a rookie contract.
"George is a young lad who has shown the consistency to bowl a length, bowl long spells and back that up, which is really what you need in four-day cricket," first-team coach Jim Troughton told BBC WM after Garrett's debut last week.
Ethan Brookes, the younger brother of fast bowler Henry Brookes, has also signed a two-year rookie contract, along with fast bowler George Furrer, who has signed his first professional contract with the club.