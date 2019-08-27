Faf du Plessis: South Africa captain joins Kent for T20 Blast run-in

Faf du Plessis has been South Africa captain across all formats since 2016

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has joined Kent as an overseas player with the county bidding to reach the T20 Blast knockout stages.

The Spitfires are third in the South Group with two games to play and may need to win both to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Du Plessis, 35, arrives in time for their home match against second-placed Gloucestershire on Thursday.

"I'll do my best to contribute and hopefully help lift a trophy," he said.

He replaces Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in Kent's T20 squad as well as bolstering their side following an injury to New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne.

Du Plessis has previous experience of county cricket after playing for Lancashire under a Kolpak agreement in 2007.