Ashes 2019: England's James Anderson out of rest of series

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson will play no further part in the Ashes against Australia after a recurrence of a calf injury.

The 37-year-old Lancashire seamer bowled only four overs in the first Test and missed the second and third.

He felt pain in the calf on Thursday during a four-day friendly for Lancashire second XI.

The Ashes is level at 1-1, with the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on 4 September.

The final Test at The Oval begins on 14 September.

More to follow.